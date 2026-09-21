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Dog fatally shot during attack on CPD officer in Humboldt Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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A dog was shot and killed while attacking a Chicago police officer Monday afternoon in Humboldt Park.

CPD said just before 5 p.m., officers were conducting an investigation when they were approached by an unknown dog.

The dog then attacked one of the officers, who then fired their service weapon, hitting the dog in the body. CPD said the dog died from the gunshot and animal control was notified.

The attacked officer and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

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