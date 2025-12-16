Doctor Trevor Roston, formerly of Advocate Sherman Hospital, charged with sexually assaulting minor in Elgin

A doctor is charged with sexual assault and exploitation of a minor in Elgin, Illinois.

The Kane County State's Attorney said Trevor Roston, 33, of Chicago has been charged with seven felonies, including aggravated criminal sexual assault, unlawful restrain and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, as well as two misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Prosecutors say on Nov. 29, Roston unlawfully restrained and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old with an intellectual disability. Prosecutors say the assault happened at an Elgin hotel. According to prosecutors, Roston followed the teenager into a single-use poolside bathroom at the hotel, locked the door and sexually assaulted the teen.

Both Roston and the victim were staying at the hotel at the time, prosecutors said. The victim's gender was not made public.

Roston worked at Advocate Sherman Hospital, but was terminated according to prosecutors and a spokesperson for the hospital. The hospital did not say when he was fired.

A spokesperson for the hospital responded to CBS News Chicago requests for comment in a statement, saying, "We are deeply disturbed by the charges filed against a former employee. Out of respect for the ongoing investigation, all inquiries should be directed to law enforcement."

Roston appeared in court Tuesday for a detention hearing and was ordered held in custody while his case in pending. He is due back in court on Dec. 29.

Elgin police are investigating whether anyone else has been a victim of Roston. If you or someone you know has information or may have been a victim of Roston, contact Det. Kozicki at the Elgin Police Department at 630-208-5160.