Indiana hospital fires doctor, nurse who turned away pregnant woman minutes before she gave birth

The doctor and nurse who turned away a woman minutes before she gave birth are no longer employed by Franciscan Health Crown Point in Indiana, hospital officials confirmed.

In a statement, Franciscan Health Crown Point said in addition to the employees losing their jobs, the hospital has mandated a "cultural competency training" and a new exam protocol for patients leaving the labor and delivery unit.

The woman said she gave birth to her baby in a car minutes after being turned away from Franciscan Health Crown Point over the weekend. A video that went viral showed her being wheeled out by hospital staff, clearly in pain.

Her family said she was in active labor, but hospital staff told her that because she was only dilated three centimeters, and told her she would have to come back later.

The family said 911 dispatchers were on the phone with them at the time and led them to Community Hospital in Munster, where they were welcomed. Thompson said they're grateful for the staff at Community Hospital, where Wells and her baby were recovering on Monday.

Franciscan Health Crown Point CEO Raymond Grady says the staff "failed to listen to Mrs. Wells' concerns" and released the following statement: