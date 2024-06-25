DNC Host Committee highlights volunteers at Greater Chicago Food Depository

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Democratic National Committee and its Host Committee are positively impacting Chicago by pushing to recruit more volunteers.

On Tuesday, the Greater Chicago Food Depository held a day of service, as the DNC Host Committee and many other organizations volunteered their time.

"One component of being the most sustainable convention is to ensure that we're addressing the issue of food waste, which is why it's so important for us to partner with an organization like the Greater Chicago Food Depository," said Christy George, 2024 Host Committee Executive Director.

Chicago 2024 Host Committee interns participated in the Greater Chicago Food Depository volunteer repack session. The organization has been around since 1979.

It's a food bank that provides food for people facing hunger and food insecurity. All year round, volunteer repack sessions happen at the Greater Chicago Food Depository five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday. They see about 11,000 volunteers each year.

"Until today, 45 years later, volunteers are still a really important part of our mission to end hunger," said Jim Cornwell of the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

The Chicago 2024 Host Committee said giving back this way is part of being the most inclusive convention.

"Whether it's by our contracting or our sweat equity by providing volunteers to serve in the community, we want to make sure that we're engaging as many of the neighborhoods in Chicago as we can. And this is a key part of doing that," George said.

In May, the committee announced the Chicago Civic Action Week, a series of free-to-the-public volunteer opportunities in neighborhoods throughout the city.

So far, the team has participated in 20 service projects over the span of one week.

"We're asking 12,000 people to come and volunteer their time at the convention, particularly folks from Chicago. Us doing community service every month is sort of paying it forward," said Mo Green, Senior Director for Civic Engagement.

The Chicago 2024 Host Committee has performed acts of service in neighborhoods like Hermosa, Woodlawn, Pilsen, and Englewood.