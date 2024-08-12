DNC forces kids and seniors to find other ways around the area as "hard" perimeter is set up

CHICAGO (CBS) — The upcoming Democratic National Convention is forcing neighbors near the United Center to change some of their plans, specifically schedule changes for some of Chicago's youngest and oldest residents.

Beginning Saturday night, the Secret Service will only allow people with tickets or credentials to enter the "hard" security perimeter for the DNC.

Personal vehicles are prohibited in the zone. The interferes messes with church services on Sunday at the 139-year-old West Side Community Church, which sits on the border of the hard perimeter at Adams and Damen.

Its pastor said he moved this Sunday's worship service to an alternate church because security restrictions and road closures will likely be too much for his congregants.

Dr. Walter McCray agrees. He heads up to The Greater Union Baptist Church across from the United Center. A tent currently sits in the parking lot that his churchgoers use.

Many of them are older and struggle with walking, so a ban on personal vehicles isn't going to work, he said.

"We're right on the doorstep, put it that way of what the United Center/DNC is doing, so we figured we need to make some good decisions and we've decided to go virtual," McCray said.

DNC security measures are also causing Chicago Public Schools to shift plans. Classes don't start until after the DNC but sports practices are already underway.

All Chicago Public League high schools will move pre-season training from 7:00 a.m. to noon next week.