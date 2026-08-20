Chicago-based DJ Tunjo and partner released from ICE custody

A Chicago-based DJ from Colombia and his partner have been released from the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on bond after being arrested at Midway Airport on Aug. 2.

Omar David Panqueva, also known as DJ Tunjo, and his partner were arrested at Midway International Airport for overstaying their visas, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

DHS says the visas expired in 2022.

DHS said the Panqueva and Santiago Paez Jaimes have been released on bond pending removal proceedings.

Earlier in the month, their attorneys told the Chicago Tribune the couple was seeking asylum because of the persecution they faced in Colombia as members of the LGBTQ+ community. They applied for asylum before their visas expired.

DJ Tunjo played at Chicago's Fiesta del Sol last month and at the Sueños music festival in May.

DJ Tunjo's promoters were helping his family raise money to support the couple. The promoters say they want to show up for him in the same way he's shown up for others.

The Chicago DJ frequently posts on social media about his love for Chicago while promoting local shows.