Divvy and Lyft Pink raising some prices in 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Divvy and Lyft Pink say they need to raise some of their prices to support their growing operations in Chicago.

The annual membership fee for Divvy bikes and scooters will increase to $143.90 a year. Extra time fees for classic bikes, fees for e-bikes, and scooter fees also will increase.

Membership prices for Lyft Pink all-access will not change, but Lyft Pink classic bike, e-bike and scooter fees will go up.

Lyft Pink gives users access to priority pickup upgrades for rideshare, one year of free Grubhub+, discounts on Divvy bikes and scooters, and more.

The new prices take effect Feb. 5.