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Man, woman injured after dive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man and woman were injured in a drive-by shooting near an apartment on Chicago's West Side on Thursday night. 

Chicago police said a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were standing in the entryway of an apartment in the 1600 block of North Mason Avenue around 10:35 p.m. when shots were fired from a white car. 

The man was shot in the hand and taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition.

Police said the woman was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Loyola Hospital, where she is also listed in fair condition. 

The car drove off, and no arrests have been made. 

 Area Five detectives are investigating.

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