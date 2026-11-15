District 65 families rally ahead of school board vote that could close 2 elementary schools

Evanston families rallied at Twiggs Park on Sunday afternoon just one day before a school board vote that could close two elementary schools.

Monday's District 65 board of education vote could close Dewey and Lincolnwood elementary schools.

The proposal raises concerns for parents of students in Dewey's Spanish Two-Way Immersion program and Lincolnwood's STEP program.

"We need to have the right and the correct data and information so that our kids can be guaranteed that academically, they'll succeed. That they will be able to go to neighborhood schools, they can walk to school, and that they will be able to have all the opportunities equally," said parent Peter Rios.

The District 65 school board has a closed session Monday at 5 p.m., followed by a regular board meeting at 6 p.m.