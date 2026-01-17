Watch CBS News
Over 38,000 gallons of distilled water recalled in 6 states including Illinois, Indiana

Over 38,000 gallons of distilled water were recalled in six states, including Illinois and Indiana. 

According to the FDA, "Meijer Steam Distilled Water" was voluntarily recalled due to a "floating black foreign substance in the product." The FDA did not identify the substance.   

The full packaging information provided by the FDA includes the following:

  • Meijer Steam Distilled Water, 128 FL OZ (1 GAL) 3.78L, packaged in a plastic jug with red plastic lid, UPC 041250841197, Dist. By Meijer Distribution, Inc. Grand Rapids, MI 49544, packed 4 per case  

The recalled product has a "sell by" date of October 4, 2026 and includes "Product ID (PID): 472859" and "Meijer Item Code (MIC): 477910." 

 The states impacted by the recall include Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin.   

