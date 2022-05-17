Disney Magnet School student grazed by bullet, after gun goes off in classmate's backpack

Police respond to Disney Magnet School; scanner traffic says gun went off in backpack

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A student at Disney Magnet School in the Buena Park neighborhood was hospitalized Tuesday morning, after he was grazed by a bullet when a gun went off in another student's backpack, police said.

Police confirmed officers responded to Disney Magnet School at 4140 N. Marine Dr. shortly before 10 a.m., after a student brought a gun to school inside a backpack, and the gun accidentally went of while inside the backpack in a classroom.

The bullet struck the ground and ricocheted, grazing another student's abdomen. That boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition.

Parents & Grandparents rushing to pick up their kids saying they heard the about the incident on the news. They’re hearing from staff the gun was in an 8 year old’s backpack. We’re working to confirm. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/hRmZIUm04I — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) May 17, 2022

In a letter to parents, Disney Magnet School staff confirmed no one was seriously injured.

"Our staff immediately intervened, secured the gun, and contacted the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and the CPS Office of Safety and Security. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured and everyone is safe. CPD responded to our school quickly and confiscated the gun," the letter stated. "We are working closely with the CPS Office of Safety and Security to make a safety plan moving forward."

The ages of the student who brought the gun to school and the boy who was injured were not immediately available, but parents and grandparents who went to the school to pick up their children told CBS 2's Steven Graves they heard from staff that it was an 8-year-old boy who brought the gun to school.

CBS 2 has not been able to confirm that detail.