Director of Humane Society working to add teeth to law against animal abusers following CBS 2 report

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new Illinois law is supposed to keep animals out of the hands of abusers, but last week, a CBS 2 story exposed that the law has no teeth.

Those who got the law passed have gone back to work to fix it. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Thursday, the state reps who sponsored the bill still aren't talking. But we have heard from so many others since our investigation aired.

The Illinois director of the Humane Society of the United States further said he is making moves.

On the books and in effect since Jan. 1, the law in question meant to protect animals from those who could hurt them.

The law takes aim at the worst of the worst animal abusers from owning or living in a house with any animal. This category would include people with two or more abuse or neglect charges such as aggravated cruelty or dog fighting.

But we exposed that the law as written does not carry any means to enforce it.

"It's an absolutely vague statute. Incapable of being enforced by any law enforcement agency, so it looks good on paper, but it's meaningless," said CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller.

Meanwhile, echoing her comments for our last story, a spokesperson for the Cook County's Chief Judge's office told us: "The Act seems to provide no role for the court in post-conviction supervision. We don't have any information on tracking and enforcement."

But Marc Ayers, Illinois Director of the Humane Society of the United States, says he is taking action, Ayers worked on and pushed for the law. He spoke out when the state reps that sponsored it wouldn't.

"We absolutely want to make sure we put something in place in statute to make it more enforceable and your story has led that to happen," he told Molina. "Because of your story, the conversations are happening and taking place as we speak."

Those conversations are intended to make a move toward giving the law teeth.

"We've been talking to animal controls, we've been talking to animal law attorneys and we're talking with other legal entities to help us make the law more enforceable," Ayers said.

When our first story on this subject aired, state Rep. Daniel Didech (D-Buffalo Grove) said the law he sponsored against animal abusers would be enforced "like literally any other law." We did not hear back from him for this follow-up story.

But Ayers says there's support from lawmakers on his efforts to improve enforceability.

"I think there's a strong interest from both sponsors to if there's a solution presented by all stakeholders that makes sense to increase the enforcement mechanisms of the law, they would be happy to come back and amend the law to be sure we have a law that's enforceable for everyone," he said.

Ayers is also open to ideas for improving the law further.

"If anyone has any suggestions on how to make the law better, we are happy to hear those suggestions and take them into account in a new bill for next session," Ayers said.

He says an attorney for an animal rescue came forward and provided clarifying language and is also offering some solutions to the existing law.

Ayers also plans to discuss the issue with the Chicago Bar Association's animal cruelty law committee, as well as the Animal Control Association -- which also wants to weigh in.

"I think there will be a larger discussion taking place in the next several months to get these entities together and to find a solution to this both in policy and on the legislative front," he said.

Meanwhile, Ayers maintains the law should be enforceable in its current format. He points out that it was in the General Assembly for two years and no one questioned enforcement.

"And it wasn't until the bill was signed into law that anyone had any concerns about enforceability," he said.

He says the earliest solution to the bill would be in the Spring Session.

So, until then, Ayers said the Humane Society will work on policy solutions with everyone involved -- which we will continue to track closely here at CBS 2.