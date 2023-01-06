Celebrating photojournalist Dino Pillizzi on 40 years at CBS 2

CHICAGO (CBS)-- He's usually behind the camera at CBS 2, but today we want to bring photographer Dino Pillizzi front and center to congratulate him on a momentous achievement.

This week forty years ago, a young photojournalist launched his career at CBS 2. He's known for his positive attitude in the field and in the newsroom.

"I'm honored to be part of CBS," He said. "I've worked with a lot of great people along the way. No regrets."

Pillizzi said it's the people who keep him coming back.

After 40 years, he says is most proud of covering the Bulls championship. He said he witnessed history at the United Center.

"I'm realizing some of the stories I have covered, the Olympics, I've worked for CBS Sports on three Super Bowls," He said. "At the moment you are not thinking of it, but now I'm starting to feel I'm really blessed to be part of this organization."

"I still love what I do," He said.

We are honored to have Pillizzi on the morning team at CBS 2. Congratulations!