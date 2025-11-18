Digital IDs will be available in Illinois starting Wednesday, Secretary of State Giannoulias announces

Digital IDs are officially coming to Illinois, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Tuesday.

"For anyone who has ever left the house without their wallet, fumbled for their ID at airport security, or wished government services were just a little more modern, today changes everything," said Giannoulias. "Starting tomorrow for the first time ever, Illinoisans will be able to add their driver's license or state ID directly to their Apple Wallet, and this is just the beginning, the first step in bringing mobile IDs to the State of Illinois."

Giannoulias said digital IDs will be protected by the same privacy and encryption technology used for tap-to-pay and digital airline boarding passes.

"This is government innovation at its best — modern, secure, and designed for you," said Giannoulias.

Starting on Wednesday, Illinois residents will be able to go into their Apple Wallets, tap the "plus" button in the top right corner, choose "driver's license and ID cards," and then follow the prompts to pull up their license or state ID.

Residents will need to use their iPhones to scan their physical driver's license or state ID card, and take a selfie that will be provided securely to the issuing state for verification. For one more security step, residents will also need to complete a series of facial and head movements.

Once approved, residents can then present their ID using their iPhone or Apple Watch. It will be accepted in person, online, and in apps at select businesses and organizations — including Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at more than 250 U.S. airports. Chicago's O'Hare and Midway international airports are among them.

The Illinois Mobile ID program will also soon expand to Google and Samsung wallets.

The digital IDs are not a replacement for physical IDs, which still must be carried.