From parody songs to tattoos, 2 die-hard Bears fans share how they're expressing their fandom

While Chicago Bears fans are certainly loyal through thick and thin, this year's success has reinvigorated a fanbase hungry for a winner.

As time ran out, the Bears beat the Packers in the first round of the playoffs. However, the work was just beginning for Dave Swerski.

The self-proclaimed nephew of the original SNL superfans writes the lyrics, performs edits, and produces creative parody songs after every Bears game, win or lose. He's been doing it now for three seasons.

"A lot of people say how? Like, how do you keep coming up with it? i don't honestly know," he said. "It just works, and so far, I haven't gotten tripped up enough to not get one out."

Swerski, also known as David Haack, is an L.A. based actor and musician, but his love for the Bears is very real. The character came to life after the writers' strike temporarily shut down much of the entertainment industry.

"If I'm being honest, it's the most rewarding ... entertainment-based thing that I've done," he said. "There's a lot of stuff going on in the world, and a lot of people just really love the escapism and the positivity and the non-toxic sports fandom."

The social media bit has taken off. It's led to collaborations with companies, and his following has grown to over a quarter of a million people. Millions more have watched Swerski's catchy songs.

But is it easier to make a song when they are performing poorly, or when they are winning?

"People enjoy my pain, I think, maybe more than my joy," Swerski said.

The image of Caleb Williams rolling to his left, leaping from a defender to save the season, is now etched in the hearts of Bears fans everywhere, but it's now forever inked on Ryan O'Keefe.

"It's the MJ logo, the Nike logo, Caleb Williams, the 18 came out perfect," O'Keefe said. "I made a bet with my girlfriend for $5 I would get acaleb williams tattoo, and I got five bucks."

The Bears quarterback even saw the tattoo and posted the tribute to his Instagram.

"I ran around my house like a little child, and it was the best moment ever," he said.

The Bears on the field success has inspired a fan base desperate for a winner—and if you're looking for a prediction for sundays game, Swerski has that covered.

"I believe that the final tally shall be … Bears 287 to Rams -tree," he said jokingly.