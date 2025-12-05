Sen. Dick Durbin trying to pass DREAM Act one more time before retirement

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is set to retire in 2026, but before he leaves Congress he is making one last attempt to pass the DREAM Act.

The Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act, or DREAM Act, would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors. It grants them temporary conditional residency and, if they are able to satisfy further qualifications, permanent residency and eventually the ability to gain full citizenship.

Dreamers, as the act's beneficiaries are known, can pursue citizenship if they meet certain military, education or work requirements. They are currently protected from deportation under DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, but they do not have an easy path to citizenship.

Durbin has been trying to pass the bipartisan DREAM Act since 2001. He introduced the latest version of the bill on the Seante floor Wednesday.

Speaking at an event at Dominican University in River Forest, Illinois, Friday morning, Durbin said more than 80% of Americans support the DREAM Act.