Logan Square chef hosting cookout to raise money for migrant families

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A James Beard Award-nominated chef is giving back to those in need.

Diana Davila, owner of Mi Tocaya Antojeria in Logan Square, and several other top chefs were set to host a cookout on Wednesday to help raise money for migrant workers and families now adjusting to life in Chicago.

"We have plenty of vibes just for everybody just to … to come together, eat delicious food, have delicious beverages, and help out neighborhoods in Chicago," Davila said. "We really do want to kick this up, because not only do our communities need it - our standing communities – but also we have so many migrant workers who are coming in, so we just need more help."

The fundraiser cookout will benefit the Todos Ponen Project, a venture of some of Chicago's top chefs and local nonprofits aimed at providing better access to healthy, nutritious food for underserved families in Logan Square, Avondale, and Hermosa; and to help feed migrants in Chicago.

The Todos Ponen Project Cookout is set for Wednesday at Mi Tocaya Antojeria at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are sold out, but you can get more information and sign up to get notified if more tickets become available.