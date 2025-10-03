DHS requests drone restrictions over Chicago as ICE raids escalate further

A large part of the Chicago area is restricted from using private drones as the Department of Homeland Security requested the FAA put up restrictions as ICE escalates immigration arrests.

The restricted flying zone covers a radius of 15 nautical miles from downtown Chicago, north to suburban Winnetka, west into suburban Oakbrook Terrace and south to Dolton.

The restriction is in place until October 12.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois addressed the limitations, suggesting ICE intends to use their own drones for immigration enforcement. The organization said using military tactics on civilians is inappropriate and the attempt to eliminate oversight and accountability is dangerous.

The restrictions on airspace come as new restrictions have been put in place on the ground at the west suburban Broadview ICE detention center, where a designated zone for protesters has been created. A map released by Illinois State Police shows the area, along with restricted areas and a lane that allows access for emergency vehicles.

Concrete barriers are in place to keep protesters from clashing with federal agents in the middle of the street. ISP said uniformed officers will be on site to direct people to the designated areas, and that the barriers came at the request of Broadview police.

The Village of Broadview has opened three criminal investigations into ICE agents and their interactions with protesters, including two incident of pedestrians being struck at vehicles and a pepper ball being fired at CBS News Chicago reporter Asal Rezaei.