Protesters demand firing of 5 Chicago police officers involved in Dexter Reed shooting death

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community organizers held a rally Thursday afternoon to demand the firing of the five Chicago police officers involved in the shooting death of Dexter Reed.

Organizers were outside of Chicago Police Department headquarters in support of Reed and his family before a Chicago Police Board meeting. They also said they want CPD Supt. Larry Snelling to be fired.

The officers said they were conducting a traffic stop in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand for a seatbelt violation. Police body camera footage shows police shooting 96 times in 41 seconds by a CPD tactical team, killing Reed.

In the weeks since the shooting, the head of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability called on Snelling to strip the officers of their police powers as the investigation continued. She raised questions about the validity of the traffic stop.

Snelling said, for now, he won't strip the five officers of their police powers.