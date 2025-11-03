Man hospitalized after being detained by federal agents in Melrose Park; family demands answers

A Chicago man was hospitalized after being detained by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents. The encounter was caught on cell phone video.

His family held a vigil for him Monday night. They said they were given limited access to him in the hospital, and now they are demanding answers.

A spokesperson for Loyola Medicine said that "regardless of immigration or custody status, patients are met with dignity and respect, adding that federal agencies like the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are treated the same way as any other law enforcement agency that comes to the hospital with someone in their custody."

Outside of Gotlieb Memorial Hospital, supporters rallied around Riccardo Aguayo Rodriguez's family.

"I just want to hug him and tell him how much I love him, but they won't let me see him at all," said niece Natalie Aguayo.

Videos shared on social media showed Rodriguez in a headlock on the ground next to a white truck, struggling with a border patrol agent. The family said he was riding his bike home from the grocery store on Sunday when he was detained.

"They took him into custody, they beat him, and choked him," said Maria Elena with the Casa of Dupage County."They refused to let the family members in the room. They refused to give them any information."

Riccardo's niece said her uncle is originally from Mexico and undocumented. She adds that a relative only caught a glimpse of him in the hospital.

"Wrapped in bandages and she saw blood, but that's all she saw because the cops were standing by the door so she couldn't really see," Aguayo said.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement, "Border Patrol pursued Rodriguez and attempted to detain him. He actively resisted and assaulted law enforcement. The agent deployed pepper spray to de-escalate the situation and stop the assaults. After Rodriguez continued to violently resist and put law enforcement in danger, the agent delivered strikes as a last resort."

"All he tried to do was to try and protect himself. Nothing else, he never resisted," Aguayo said.

DHS said Rodriguez has a criminal history that includes convictions for assault battery and possession of a controlled substance. His family strongly denies those allegations. CBS News Chicago has not been able to independently verify his criminal history.

Rodriguez's family said he was released from the hospital and is currently in federal custody.