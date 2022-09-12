DESIGNIGHT honors Chicago architects Monday night at Millennium Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is celebrating the men and women responsible for making our skyline so amazing.
Millennium Park is hosting DESIGNIGHT. The awards celebration honors the achievements of Chicago architects. It's happening at 6:00 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion.
Anyone is welcome to grab a seat on the great lawn and applaud architectural innovation.
