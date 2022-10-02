Watch CBS News
80 migrants arrive in Des Plaines

/ CBS Chicago

80 migrants arrive in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Des Plaines is taking care of a new group of asylum seekers. 

The mayor says about 80 migrants arrived Saturday, including families and individuals. 

They will be placed in temporary housing and provided with support to work through the migration process. 

The city will coordinate with state and local agencies for additional assistance.

