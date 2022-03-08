6 teenagers charged with murder in drive-by shooting outside Iowa high school

Six teenagers have been charged with murder over a drive-by shooting outside of an Iowa high school on Monday that killed a 15-year-old and severely wounded two other teens. The suspects, who have not been named but are in police custody, were each charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, Des Moines police said.

The news comes one day after the shooting placed East High School on lockdown. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 2:48 p.m. local time and found three victims near a parking lot: the 15-year-old male, a 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old female.

Police said Tuesday that the deceased 15-year-old was the "intended target" of the drive-by shooting and the two other victims were not targeted. Both victims remain in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting outside East High School in Des Moines, Iowa. Police said two teens are in critical condition and one has died. KCCI

"While this incident occurred outside of a school, it could have occurred in any one of our neighborhoods," Des Moines Police said in a statement Tuesday. "The school is where the suspects found their target. The rapid response by DMPD officers, and the swift action by the school staff placing the building in lockdown and sheltering students and staff in place, certainly had a positive impact on safety and scene management."

Police said that within several hours of the incident, all six suspects were in police custody. During the investigation, detectives also recovered several firearms they believed were used in the shooting and executed search warrants in residences and vehicles.

President Biden on Tuesday said in a statement that "these swift arrests cannot obscure the reality that too many families have had to bury a piece of their soul after yet another tragic shooting."

"Our young people should be safe in and around school, in their neighborhoods, and in their homes," Mr. Biden added. "Every American should be able to visit a house of worship, a grocery store, a night club, or any other place without fear of being gunned down. That too many cannot is a stain on our national character and an urgent call to action."

East High School was given the all clear around 4:28 p.m on Monday. School was canceled on Tuesday but may continue throughout the week, and the school district has said it will provide grief counselors for students and staff.

"We live in an era when shootings in and near schools have become too common," Superintendent Thomas Ahart said in a statement Monday. "Our staff and students are forced to train for these incidents and the trauma associated with the repeated drills and incidents will remain with them for years to come."