Six teens charged in shooting outside Iowa school

Six teenagers, including a 14-year-old boy, are charged with murder and attempted murder in a shooting on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines, Iowa. A 15-year-old boy was killed and two teenage girls were seriously wounded.
