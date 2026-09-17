Deported Chicago restaurant owner's family still raising awareness one year after his arrest

One year since a Humboldt Park restaurant owner was detained by federal immigration agents and later deported to his native Pakistan, his family said they are still raising awareness of his case and the impact his separation has had on them.

At Best Submarine #2 in Humboldt Park, family and close friends of Asif Amin Cheema somberly remember the man they worked under for years.

"Very caring. I miss my boss," said Muhammad Javaid.

Cheema was detained by federal immigration agents one year ago. His family said he had a work permit and no criminal record, but they were unaware of an order of removal from the early 1990s that was never enforced.

Despite appealing the detention, Cheema was deported to his native Pakistan on New Year's Day of this year.

"The way he was just stripped away from us, thinking about it, that's not something that you forget," said his daughter, Hamna Amin.

On Thursday, his family marked the one year since his detention.

"A year ago today, I was sitting at home terrified, confused, hopeless," said his daughter, Rabia Amin.

The family has been able to visit Cheema in Pakistan, but in the nine months since he was deported, they said his well-being has increasingly become a concern.

"He still is struggling to this day. He still is having health issues. He's trying his best, but it's just very hard," Rabia said.

Cheema owned and worked at Best Sub #2 for decades to support his family, and with him no longer there, they said the establishment is now in jeopardy.

"I truly think 20 people can't fill the shoes of my dad. He poured his entire heart into it, and it's been very hard to kind of keep uplifting the restaurant. It's been a struggle," Rabia said.

The family has gone on to advocate for changes in the immigration detention system, including for more transparency and medical care.

Cheema's children said such efforts are needed as immigration enforcement continues.

"I'm here every day fighting to reunite my family. I'm fighting to keep our business together. I'm fighting to make sure that my dad's story doesn't go untold," Rabia said.