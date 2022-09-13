DePaul Art Museum launches new photography exhibit on social change, "Demanding Change, Bearing Witness"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DePaul Art Museum has launched a new virtual exhibit focused on social change.

It's called "Demanding Change, Bearing Witness," and it uses photography to highlight various movements and protests throughout the decades.

Some photos are the work of well-known photographers, while others were captured by anonymous people.

Students who led the curation of this exhibit say they wanted to focus on the raw emotion photos can capture.

"Photography can capture … the emotion of the subjects within the photos, and it can also connect with the viewers themselves; seeing people who look like you within these images, and it can really kind of inspire that inner kind of activist within oneself," said DePaul University student Margo Lipscomb

"Photography as a medium amplified the voices of these people whose voices might not have been heard before, and photography bears witness to the struggle, and it bears witness to people putting their lives on the line for what they believe is right," said DePaul University student Spencer Bolding.

You can see the virtual exhibit on the DePaul Art Museum's website.