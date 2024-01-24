Dense fog advisory in effect, waves of rain Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Waves of rain continue to move through the area for most of the morning before tapering off in the early afternoon.
Temperature in the mid-30s will help to melt the snow and ice from Tuesday's wintry mix.
Damp conditions continue into Thursday as another round of rain moves into the area.
