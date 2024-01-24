Watch CBS News
Weather

Dense fog advisory in effect, waves of rain Wednesday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Dense fog advisory in effect
Dense fog advisory in effect 02:20

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday. 

Waves of rain continue to move through the area for most of the morning before tapering off in the early afternoon. 

a43018cd-59ef-4512-b4f9-f47153624c62.png

Temperature in the mid-30s will help to melt the snow and ice from Tuesday's wintry mix. 

e3d598c4-8264-40c9-b6db-a7606b4a2fdc.png

Damp conditions continue into Thursday as another round of rain moves into the area. 

33edd5b5-4ff1-4fe2-8b53-d1fa833cf874.png
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 5:06 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.