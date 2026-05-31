Dennis Hull, Chicago Blackhawks icon, dies at 84

Dennis Hull, a hockey pro who spent 13 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, died late last week.

Hull, the brother of the late Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, died Friday at the age of 81.

Dennis Hull, a forward, played for the Blackhawks from 1964 through 1977. He and his older brother Bobby played eight seasons together, and Dennis was known as the Silver Jet to Bobby's Golden Jet.

Hull played in three Stanley Cup Finals with the Blackhawks, but the team lost to the Montreal Canadiens each time — in 1965, 1971, and 1973.

He played his last season with the Detroit Red Wings.

Playing for Canada, Dennis Hull also had two goals and two assists in the eight-game Summit Series of September 1972, the NHL said. With Canada trailing 3-1 through five games, Hull had a goal in Game 6, and assist in Game 7, and another assist in Game 8 as Canada ultimately won the series 4-3 with one tie, the NHL said.

Blackhawks Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Danny Wirtz issued this statement:

"The Chicago Blackhawks are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dennis Hull earlier this morning. Dennis enjoyed a distinguished career built on his scoring ability and consistency, leaving lasting contributions not only to the Blackhawks franchise, but to the game itself. Known around the league for his immense skill, toughness and intelligence, Dennis was as dominant on the ice as he was beloved off it. He often drew on his sharp wit and sense of humor to keep the locker room loose, while his warmth and humility made everyone he met feel welcome. On behalf of the Wirtz family and the entire Blackhawks organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Dennis's family, friends and teammates, and the many fans who adored him."

Brother Bobby Hull died Jan. 30, 2023, at the age of 84.