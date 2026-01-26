Man charged with reckless homicide in high-speed crash that killed 2 on Interstate 57 near Markham

A man has been charged with reckless homicide, after he caused a high-speed crash that killed two people last year on Interstate 57 near Markham, Illinois.

Illinois State Police said 20-year-old Demitreaun Ross, of Chicago Heights, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of failure to report a fatal accident, and one count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Cook County prosecutors said Ross was driving more than 100 mph in a stolen car on Jan. 29, 2025, and weaving in and out of traffic in the northbound lanes of I-57, when he struck two other vehicles, causing the stolen car to roll over.

Several people were ejected from their vehicles, including two people who died. Two other people were injured, according to prosecutors. The people who died were identified as Terry Felder and Antionette Nelson, according to court records.

Ross ran off after the crash, and did not report the incident to police. DNA evidence later helped identify him as the driver who caused the crash.

At his first court appearance on Saturday, a judge ordered him held in jail while he awaits trial. He was due back in court on Tuesday in Markham.