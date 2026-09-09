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Delta flight from New York declares emergency while landing in Chicago due to "fumes"

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A Delta Air Lines flight from New York declared an emergency as it landed in Chicago on Tuesday. 

A Delta spokesperson said "fumes were detected in the cabin" of Flight 1390, prompting the flight crew to declare an emergency. Delta said the flight was then granted priority landing at O'Hare Airport by Air Traffic Control. 

All 125 passengers and five crew members got off the plane safely, airline officials said. 

"At Delta, the safety of our customers and crew comes before everything else. After fumes were detected in the cabin, our crew followed established procedures to land safely in Chicago," Delta said in a written statement. 

Officials have not yet identified the source of the fumes. 

The plane will be taken out of service during an evaluation by maintenance teams. 

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