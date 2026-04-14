Delivery robot apologizes for breaking CTA bus shelter: "Nasir is sorry"

After surveillance video showed a delivery robot smashing into a CTA bus stop, the little guy and the company he works for have issued an apology.

The pint-sized courier busted through the glass of the shelter in West Town at Grand and Racine in March.

Serve Robots, the company behind the robot, posted an ad on the bus stop with a picture of the delivery boy displaying the message, "Nasir is sorry."

"Dear West Town neighbors," the speech bubble above him reads. "I took 'breaking into the market' too literally. I'm really sorry about the bus stop… and the dramatic entrance. I promise to do better."

The crash happened right outside Centre Construction Group, where they were not without sympathy.

"I actually felt bad for the guy a little bit," said Bayard Elfvin, CEO and founder of Centre Construction Group.

At the bottom of the ad, a message from Serve reads, "We are committed to learning from our mistakes and continuing to improve our technology. We want our robots, like Nasir here, to help reduce traffic, empower local businesses, and be good neighbors that communities want to see on their streets."

The robots are working in Chicago as part of a pilot program, and its expansion is still being assessed. There is a grassroots effort to put the brakes on it, and a petition with more than 3,700 signatures argues the pilot program has been too disruptive. The petitioners also say the robots "cause safety and accessibility issues for Chicagoans."

The pilot program is scheduled to run through May 2027.