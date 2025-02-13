Watch CBS News
Local News

Delivery driver rescued from icy Rock River in Rockford, Illinois

By Jacob Sarracino

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A delivery driver in Rockford was rescued on Wednesday after their car slid into the icy Rock River.

The driver was picking up food at a Prairie Street Brewing Co. on Wednesday afternoon when the car started sliding down a boat ramp and into the frigid waters.

Rockford Fire Department officials said eagle-eyed workers at the brewery noticed and ran to help. They threw a float ring to the driver and pulled them to safety.

Firefighters made sure no one else was in the car before they let it sink into the river.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.