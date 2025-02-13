Delivery driver rescued from icy Rock River in Rockford, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A delivery driver in Rockford was rescued on Wednesday after their car slid into the icy Rock River.

The driver was picking up food at a Prairie Street Brewing Co. on Wednesday afternoon when the car started sliding down a boat ramp and into the frigid waters.

Rockford Fire Department officials said eagle-eyed workers at the brewery noticed and ran to help. They threw a float ring to the driver and pulled them to safety.

Firefighters made sure no one else was in the car before they let it sink into the river.