Deer jumps through window of Westmont nursing home

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It was a chaotic morning at a suburban nursing home in Westmont when a deer jumped through a window of a the home.

According to the Westmont Fire Department, a large buck entered Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center, "knocked two people down and headbutted another person." The buck then jumped through the window and left the building.

There's video comes from a Lexus dealership next to the nursing home showing the animal trying to get in. The fire chief said the buck knocked down two people and headbutted another person at the nursing home before it jumped back through a window and out of the building.

Authorities said three people refused medical aid, but nobody was seriously hurt.