Body found in retention pond near Illinois State Police station in Des Plaines

Cook County Sheriff's police were investigating after a decomposing body was pulled out of a pond on Monday afternoon near Illinois State Police Troop 3 headquarters in unincorporated Des Plaines.

The North Maine Fire Protection District confirmed, around 12:20 p.m., firefighter a body was found in a retention pond at 9411 Harrison St, northwest of the ISP parking lot. The body was decomposing and officals were not able to immediately determine the body's age or gender.

Cook County Sheriff's deputies seemed to be focused on a grassy area blocked off by yellow police tape. Some investigators were wearing gas masks and hazardous materials suits because the body was decomposing.

The scene is right between the state police headquarters and the Courtyards on the Park apartments in Des Plaines.

It's unclear how long police believe the body was in the water before it was found, and who exactly found the body.