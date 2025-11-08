Woman found dead in house fire on Chicago's South Side

A death investigation is underway for a woman who was found dead after a house fire in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said emergency crews responded to the fire in the 5300 block of South Calumet Avenue just after 5 a.m. After firefighters extinguished the fire, police said a woman was found unresponsive.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.