Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman found dead in house fire on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A death investigation is underway for a woman who was found dead after a house fire in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood early Saturday morning. 

Chicago police said emergency crews responded to the fire in the 5300 block of South Calumet Avenue just after 5 a.m. After firefighters extinguished the fire, police said a woman was found unresponsive. 

Police said the woman was pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified. 

Detectives are conducting a death investigation. 

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.   

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue