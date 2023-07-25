Watch CBS News
Local News

Death investigation underway after 1-month-old baby found unresponsive near South Shore

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after a 1-month-old was found unresponsive near South Shore.

Police found the baby in a residence, in the 8100 block of South Exchange Avenue, just before 4:40 a.m.

The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.    

Police are investigating and said there were no apparent signs of trauma. 

First published on July 25, 2023 / 7:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.