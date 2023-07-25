Death investigation underway after 1-month-old baby found unresponsive near South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after a 1-month-old was found unresponsive near South Shore.
Police found the baby in a residence, in the 8100 block of South Exchange Avenue, just before 4:40 a.m.
The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating and said there were no apparent signs of trauma.
