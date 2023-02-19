1 dead, 2 hurt after crash on southbound I-94 at 159th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is killed, and two others are injured following a crash on Interstate 94 early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at 159th Street around 3:21 a.m.

Preliminary reports from Illinois State Police say one man was found lying in the left lane and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two occupants in the vehicle were taken to an area hospital. A woman was taken with non-life-threatening injuries and a man was taken with life-threatening injuries.

The ages of the victims are unknown. It is unclear what caused the crash.

All southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being diverted off at 159th Street westbound.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.