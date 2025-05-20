Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-88 in Lisle, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
One person died and a another person was injured after a crash on  I-88 in west suburban Lisle, Illinois, early Tuesday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, two vehicles were involved in a crash near Illinois Route 53 around 4:50 a.m.

State police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released. 

A second person was taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.   

All lanes reopened around 8:10 a.m.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

