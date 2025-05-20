1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-88 in Lisle, Illinois
One person died and a another person was injured after a crash on I-88 in west suburban Lisle, Illinois, early Tuesday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, two vehicles were involved in a crash near Illinois Route 53 around 4:50 a.m.
State police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released.
A second person was taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
All lanes reopened around 8:10 a.m.
