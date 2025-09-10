14-year-old girl among 2 killed in crash in Highland, Indiana

Police in Highland, Indiana, are investigating a fatal crash on Tuesday night.

According to police, a Jeep and a Dodge Durango crashed at the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Hart Road just before 9:40 p.m. Police said responding officers found the cars severely damaged with debris scattered on the roadway.

Police said the Jeep drifted into another lane and hit the Dodge. Investigators do not know what caused the Jeep to drift.

The 69-year-old woman driving the Jeep was airlifted to a Chicago hospital with severe injuries and died at the hospital.

A 14-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Dodge, was also airlifted with severe injuries to a Chicago-area hospital. She died at the hospital.

The victims have not been identified.

The other occupants of the Dodge were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Lake County Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.