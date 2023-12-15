Deadline approaching for ship Eli's Cheesecake holiday desserts by Christmas

The making of Eli's Cheesecake

The making of Eli's Cheesecake

The making of Eli's Cheesecake

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you are looking for holiday gifts to ship, Chicago's Eli's Cheesecake has you covered.

The deadline for Christmas delivery at Eli's is December 20 at 8 a.m.

You can get cheesecakes and of course the popular dippers in multiple flavors.

For more information on shipping, visit the Eli's Cheesecake website.