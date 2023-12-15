Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadline approaching for ship Eli's Cheesecake holiday desserts by Christmas

By Marissa Perlman

/ CBS Chicago

The making of Eli's Cheesecake
The making of Eli's Cheesecake 01:25

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you are looking for holiday gifts to ship, Chicago's Eli's Cheesecake has you covered. 

The deadline for Christmas delivery at Eli's is December 20 at 8 a.m.

You can get cheesecakes and of course the popular dippers in multiple flavors.

For more information on shipping, visit the Eli's Cheesecake website. 

First published on December 15, 2023 / 8:49 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.