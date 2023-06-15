State returning thousands to girl after charging to stay at psych hospital
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 is always investigating, and we have an update to a story we first told you about weeks ago.
The State of Illinois will now return $34,000 to a young girl after making her pay for a month's stay at a psych ward.
The girl was in the care of DCFS when she was nine, and when the state couldn't find a home for her, they left her in a psychiatric hospital.
Because it was beyond a medical necessity, Medicaid wouldn't pay for the $34,000 bill.
So, DCFS took the money from the girl's deceased father's social security benefits.
The money will go back to that fund.
