Watch CBS News
Local News

State returning thousands to girl after charging to stay at psych hospital

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Young girl to receive $34K after charged by DCFS to stay at psych hospital
Young girl to receive $34K after charged by DCFS to stay at psych hospital 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 is always investigating, and we have an update to a story we first told you about weeks ago.

The State of Illinois will now return $34,000 to a young girl after making her pay for a month's stay at a psych ward.

The girl was in the care of DCFS when she was nine, and when the state couldn't find a home for her, they left her in a psychiatric hospital.

Because it was beyond a medical necessity, Medicaid wouldn't pay for the $34,000 bill.

So, DCFS took the money from the girl's deceased father's social security benefits.

The money will go back to that fund.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 7:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.