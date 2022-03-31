DCFS continue to deal with staff shortage as cases spike

DCFS staff are stretched thin as they continue to deal with shortage and increased cases, experts sa

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're getting a fresh look at an old problem. A shortage of staffers to care for the state's most vulnerable.

The number of kids in crisis needing attention from the Department of Children and Family Services has jumped during the pandemic.

CBS2's Chris Tye reports with just released numbers that shows the staff crunch to handle the problem is only getting worse.

Five kids on DCFS radar in the last four months have died in Illinois -- two in just the last week.

Critics of the department say that "staff crunch" puts DCFS workers and the kids they're supposed to be protecting at risk.

Stephanie Jones and Brandon Walker -- parents from Peoria behind bars in connection with the death of their 8-year-old boy Tuesday from what the coroner calls physical abuse and neglect.

They had recent contact with the Department of Children and Family Services.

Three days earlier in the northwest Illinois town of Nelson, a 3-year-old girl died -- her family also had recent DCFS contact.

"This makes five children to die since last December in cases where DCFS had recent involvement with the family but did not protect the children."

Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert says DCFS investigators are spread too thin.

A problem that's gotten so bad a federal judge requires regular updates like these to update progress on hiring.

But this week's update shows DCFS staffing percentages are getting worse not better.

The vacancy rate for workers last march was 8.8 percent -- this March it jumped to 21 percent.

"DCFS is moving backwards. Their vacancy rate today is higher than it was a year ago when they asked for this 3-year extension that time to hire all these investigators," Golbert said.

The department says they added 12 investigators but 1200 more cases have arrived this year -- giving way to the percentage spike.

"Which is entirely predictable. They know that their investigations have been going up over years."

Also going up, competition for workers across all sectors. That's been well documented, but these documents prove DCFS has felt a particular pinch.

"Between Fiscal Year 2015 and Fiscal Year 2022, approximately 500 child protection staff separated from the Department."

An exodus making the promise to fill positions to care for the states most vulnerable even harder.

"They didn't do what they promised the federal court they would do," Golbert said.

DCFS says they currently have more overall employees working than at any time in the last decade. As for the shortage of investigators they cite the pandemic for a shortage of workers and a spike in cases.

They also say the nationwide shortage of employees is also very much at play.