Daycare worker accused of giving children laxatives in St. Charles, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
CBS Chicago
A daycare worker is accused of giving children laxatives in St. Charles, Illinois. 

According to St. Charles Police, on Tuesday, just before 9:45 a.m., officers were notified by multiple parents that their children were given a chewable laxative at a daycare facility in the 2400 block of West Main Street. 

Police identified three victims who were under the age of 2.  

A suspect, 23-year-old Yizel J. Juarez, turned herself in and was charged with misdemeanor counts of aggravated battery and endangering the life of a child.  

Juarez was released from police custody.   

