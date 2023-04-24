Dax, Lake Co. K-9, nabs suspect in home invasion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man charged in a battery and home invasion in Gurnee tried to run away from the scene, but he was tracked down by a Lake County K-9 officer.

Deputies found the suspect's vehicle and they called in K-9 Dax, who then tracked the man down a mile away hiding in a home. When 34-year-old Joshua Simmons wouldn't give up, Dax bit him and took him in to custody.

Simmons is also charged with striking a police K-9 and resisting arrest.

