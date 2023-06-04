Lake County Sherriff K-9 Dax apprehends parolee armed with firearm

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) – The Lake County Sherriff's K9 Dax assisted in another arrest, this time a man on parole who was armed with a firearm in Beach Park early Sunday.

Ricardo Perez, 31 of Mundelein was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm – with no FOID or conceal carry license and resisting arrest.

The Lake County Sherriff's Office said around 1:45 a.m. deputies responded to a fight inside a motel, in the 39000 block of North Sheridan Road.

Arriving deputies knocked on the second floor of the motel where the fight occurred.

The office says Perez, while armed with a pistol, jumped out a second-floor window and fled the scene on foot.

Additional deputies responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the area. Sheriff's Deputy John Forlenza and K-9 Dax arrived at the scene and began a track of Perez.

Dax located Perez's firearm which had been discarded in a bush on the north side of the motel. He continued his track to find Perez hiding behind a dumpster in a nearby parking lot, the office said.

After refusing to surrender, Dax took Perez into custody by biting his arm.

Perez was taken to an area hospital for the dog bite and also a leg injury he sustained when jumping from the second-floor window. He was later discharged from the hospital and is waiting in the Lake County Jail for his initial court hearing.

Sheriff's deputies are contacting the Illinois Department of Corrections to request a parole violation warrant be issued.