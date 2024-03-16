Watch CBS News
Lake County, Illinois Sheriff's K9 Dax regains more mobility after injury

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Nearly two weeks after being injured helping take down a wanted person fleeing from a stolen car, the Lake County, Illinois Sheriff's K9 Dax continues his recovery.

The Sheriff's office on Friday posted a Facebook video showing Dax walking on a treadmill. The office said he has regained some mobility in his hind legs.

"He has a long road to recovery, but we are encouraged by his progress! Thank you for your continued support, well-wishes, and prayers – they have been paying off!" the Sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Dax will undergo testing next week, and we hope to have a diagnosis at that time."

CBS 2 has shown how Dax and his handler, John Forlenza, have worked together on hundreds of cases in the past, including a robbery in which a suspect punched Dax. But this latest injury put that professional partnership in jeopardy.

Police said the suspect in the case in which Dax was injured, a 16-year-old from Zion, has charges pending against him in Wisconsin and Illinois. 

