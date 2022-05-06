Photojournalist David Kenebrew speaks at high school career day in Markham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A behind-the-scenes face at CBS 2 became the focus at a career fair in Markham on Friday.

You rarely see photojournalist David Kenebrew, because he's usually the one behind the video camera.

On Friday, he gave students at Prairie Hills Junior High School a little tour of a live truck and taste of our industry.

He was invited to speak because of another CBS 2 connection.

The assistant principal at Prairie Hills is the sister of now-retired photojournalist Alif Muhammad.