Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with DUI in hit-and-run death of disabled man on scooter in Robbins, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man has been charged with drunk driving in a hit-and-run crash that killed a disabled man using a mobility scooter earlier this month in south suburban Robbins.

Cook County Sheriff's officials said 38-year-old David Avalos was driving a minivan near 139th and Kedzie around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, when he hit 63-year-old Sammy Simmons, who was crossing the street in a mobility scooter.

Simmons was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Avalos left the scene of the crash, but police found him standing next to his damaged minivan a short time later, and took him into custody, according to Cook County prosecutors. He later admitted to drinking five or six beers before the crash.

After complaining of heart issues, he was taken to a hospital, where blood was drawn, and his blood alcohol level was measured at 0.28, or more than three times the legal limit.

Prosecutors said Avalos did not have a valid driver's license at the time of the crash. At his first court appearance on Thursday, a judge ordered him held in jail while he awaits trial.

Avalos is due back in court on Feb. 11.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue