Man charged with DUI in hit-and-run death of disabled man on scooter in Robbins, Illinois

A man has been charged with drunk driving in a hit-and-run crash that killed a disabled man using a mobility scooter earlier this month in south suburban Robbins.

Cook County Sheriff's officials said 38-year-old David Avalos was driving a minivan near 139th and Kedzie around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, when he hit 63-year-old Sammy Simmons, who was crossing the street in a mobility scooter.

Simmons was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Avalos left the scene of the crash, but police found him standing next to his damaged minivan a short time later, and took him into custody, according to Cook County prosecutors. He later admitted to drinking five or six beers before the crash.

After complaining of heart issues, he was taken to a hospital, where blood was drawn, and his blood alcohol level was measured at 0.28, or more than three times the legal limit.

Prosecutors said Avalos did not have a valid driver's license at the time of the crash. At his first court appearance on Thursday, a judge ordered him held in jail while he awaits trial.

Avalos is due back in court on Feb. 11.