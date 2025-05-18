Watch CBS News
Maxwell Street Market returns with food, shopping, and entertainment on Near West Side

By CBS Chicago Team

Maxwell Street Market is back on Near West Side
The Maxwell Street Market is back and kicks off Sunday on the city's Near West Side. 

At the event between South Halsted Street and South Union Avenue, attendees can check out handmade crafts, clothing, and more.

Food will also be available for purchase from local restaurants, including Jim's Original Hot Dog, Lalo's Mexican Restaurant, and Bar Louie. 

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is scheduled for six Sundays throughout the year. 

Here are the remaining dates:

  • June 8, 
  • July 13, 
  • August 10, 
  • September 14
  • October 5

Those interested in becoming vendors can apply on the City of Chicago website

