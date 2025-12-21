Dashcam captures Oak Brook police pulling driver from burning car

Dashcam video caught the moment Oak Brook police saved a driver trapped in a burning car early Sunday morning on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway.

Oak Brook police said they saw a sedan speeding north on Route 83 around 3:30 a.m. and decided to follow it.

The car crashed after hopping onto I-88, where it rolled over and caught fire.

The video showed the officers jump into action, crawling under the burning car to rescue the man inside.

The driver was taken to the hospital with just minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.